Fire destroys abandoned house on City of Kelowna property

A fire has completely destroyed a house on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.
Crews were called to the 3600 block of Lakeshore Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a fully involved structure.
Fire crews worked to put out the flames as well as prevent them from spreading to neighbouring homes.
A witness on scene told Global News the house was abandoned and sitting on city-owned property.
The City of Kelowna bought the property in October of last year, with plans of expanding Rotary Beach Park.
