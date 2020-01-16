Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fire destroys abandoned house on City of Kelowna property

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 12:11 am
.
. Photo by Gary Athans

A fire has completely destroyed a house on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

Crews were called to the 3600 block of Lakeshore Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a fully involved structure.

READ MORE: Deep freeze leads to increased costs for Okanagan residents

Fire crews worked to put out the flames as well as prevent them from spreading to neighbouring homes.

A witness on scene told Global News the house was abandoned and sitting on city-owned property.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna buys $2.7M lakeshore property for park expansion

The City of Kelowna bought the property in October of last year, with plans of expanding Rotary Beach Park.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganCity of KelownaKelowna Fire DepartmentKelowna park expansion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.