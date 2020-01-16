Fire destroys abandoned house on City of Kelowna property

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has completely destroyed a house on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

Crews were called to the 3600 block of Lakeshore Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a fully involved structure.

Fire crews worked to put out the flames as well as prevent them from spreading to neighbouring homes.

A witness on scene told Global News the house was abandoned and sitting on city-owned property.

The City of Kelowna bought the property in October of last year, with plans of expanding Rotary Beach Park.

