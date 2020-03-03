Former deputy minister of Advanced Education named new president of Edmonton’s MacEwan University

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s MacEwan University announced Tuesday that Annette Trimbee, who spent almost 30 years working for Alberta’s government, will become the institution’s new president and vice-chancellor in August.

Trimbee, who spent time as a postdoctoral student at the University of Alberta, has experience serving as deputy minister in a number of government ministries: Advanced Education and Technology, the Treasury Board and Finance and Service Alberta.

“I am very excited to return to Edmonton, and to have the opportunity to represent MacEwan and play a part in further defining the university’s identity,” Trimbee said in a news release posted on the university’s website. “I believe that MacEwan holds a unique space in Alberta’s post-secondary system.

“For nearly 50 years, MacEwan graduates have made a real difference in our city, throughout our province and around the world. I’m looking forward to working with faculty, staff and students to continue to inspire our community with the MacEwan story.”

MacEwan University said Tuesday that “upon her commencement, Dr. Trimbee will take up an academic appointment as professor, Department of Biological Sciences.”

Trimbee has served as president and vice-chancellor of the University of Winnipeg since 2014.

“During her time at UWinnipeg, Dr. Trimbee demonstrated a strong commitment to the institution’s academic mission and to engaging with the entire university community,” MacEwan University said. “Her accomplishments at UWinnipeg include growing research funding by over 80 per cent and fulfilling the requirements for a Canada Research Chair Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Action Plan.

“Under her stewardship, UWinnipeg received an NSERC EDI Institutional Capacity-Building Grant and was accepted into the NSERC Federal Dimensions pilot.”

Rohith Mascarenhas, chair of the University of Winnipeg Board of Regents, called Trimbee’s impact at that university “significant.”

“She has created a lasting legacy at the University of Winnipeg,” he said in a news release. “We are sad to see her go, but we congratulate her as she begins a new chapter in her career.

“Our beloved institution is stronger and more resilient, and we have a deeper understanding of our mission and purpose because of her leadership. We are grateful to Dr. Trimbee for her dedicated and skilled service — and we wish her all the best at MacEwan University.”

Trimbee, whose children live in Alberta, said she is looking forward to the new opportunity at MacEwan University but said leading the University of Winnipeg “has been the most rewarding experience of my career.”

“The University of Winnipeg is on a good path — we have talented, dedicated faculty and staff who take great pride in delivering a top quality educational experience for our students.”

Trimbee holds a PhD in ecology from McMaster University, an MSc in botany from the University of Manitoba and was a postdoctoral fellow in zoology at the University of Alberta.

MacEwan University said the institution hired a recruitment firm to search for its next president and vice-chancellor and consulted with a variety of stakeholders.

“Dr. Trimbee was the board’s unanimous choice,” said Carolyn Graham, chair of MacEwan’s Board of Governors. “She is an accomplished leader and innovator with a proven track record of success both as president of the University of Winnipeg and within Alberta’s public service.

“She is a tremendous asset for MacEwan and will lead our community forward as we continue to evolve and define our identity.” Tweet This

The university’s current acting president is John McGrath.

“John has done an exceptional job during the last year, stewarding MacEwan University through a time of change and uncertainty,” Graham said. “We are very fortunate that over the next few months he will lend his expertise and knowledge to assist Dr. Trimbee in transitioning into her role at MacEwan.”

