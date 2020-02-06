Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 6 2020 11:39pm 00:54 MacEwan Griffins women’s volleyball team is soaring The MacEwan Griffins women’s volleyball team is soaring. As Kevin Karius explains, the team has clinched a playoff spot and also reached an impressive milestone. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6519531/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6519531/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?