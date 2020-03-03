Bergevin says Julien will be back next season

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says that he will keep Claude Julien as head coach for next season.

Bergevin gave Julien his vote of confidence in interviews today on TVA and RDS from the NHL general managers’ meeting in Boca Raton, Fla.

Julien, who is in the third year of a five-year contract, is in the midst of his second stint as Habs head coach. He succeeded Michel Therrien partway through the 2016-17 season.

The Canadiens have a record of 30-28-9 while enduring two eight-game winless streaks this year.

Montreal is nine points out of both an Eastern Conference wild-card playoff spot and third place in the Atlantic Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.

