Justin Trudeau a surprise guest at citizenship ceremony in Nova Scotia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stunned a group of new Canadians Tuesday when he showed up unannounced at a citizenship ceremony at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

The 45 newly minted citizens from 13 countries had just read aloud the oath of citizenship when they were told to stand by for a video message from the prime minister, which is part of the usual ceremony.

However, they were then told there was a technical problem.

At that moment, Trudeau appeared from behind a doorway and walked to the front of the room – and the crowd roared its approval.

Neelgiri Chatterjee, who is originally from Bangladesh, was beaming after he received his certificate of citizenship from Trudeau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for photos with new Canadians as he attends a citizenship ceremony at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

He said the prime minister’s entrance was the “biggest dramatic entry” he had ever seen.

“I will remember this day for the rest of my life,” said Chatterjee, who moved to Canada in 2011 to study commerce at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax.

He now works in the banking sector as a senior financial adviser at Scotiabank.

“I was going to go back, but I fell in love with Canada and Nova Scotia,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.