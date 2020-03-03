Province pledges $14 million for new Belleville, Quinte West health hub

Send this page to someone via email

After years of talks with the provincial government, it looks like the Belleville and Quinte West Community Health Centre hub is finally getting a big boost from the province to build its permanent home.

Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte, was in Trenton Tuesday to announce $14 million in provincial funding for the health hub.

The idea was first floated in 2013, with about $7 million in funding promised from the previous Liberal government.

Now, under a Progressive Conservative government, the project will receive double that.

Currently, Belleville Quinte West Community Health Centre’s satellite location is housed on Murphy Street in Trenton, in a small building.

The new centralized health hub is set to be built across from the Trenton Memorial Hospital, on Catherine Street. Quinte Health Care donated land to allow the project to proceed.

“This new building will allow us to expand our health promotion and community programming and to better accommodate our primary health care services. BQWCHC has always been a community health hub. This project will expand what’s possible,” said Belleville and Quinte West Community Health Centre Sheila Braidek.

The new building will house the following services:

primary health care

physiotherapy

chiropody

dietitian and nutrition counseling

mental health services

health promotion and prevention

chronic disease management

This project is part of the government’s plan to invest $27 billion over the next 10 years in health infrastructure across Ontario.

The Murphy Street location will remain open during the construction of the new 7,200-square foot building.