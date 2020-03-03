Menu

Environment

Saint John’s ‘beloved’ snow leopard dies unexpectedly at zoo

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 11:00 am
Updated March 3, 2020 11:06 am
Lexie, the snow leopard. .
Lexie, the snow leopard. . Cherry Brook Zoo/Facebook
More than 100 comments have been left on a Facebook post announcing the sudden death of the “city’s beloved” snow leopard, Lexie.
“My condolences…Lexie was my favourite ever since she stalked my wife and I on one of first dates. It was a rainy night with little animals out. But Lexi followed us back and forth,” read one of the comments.
“I still can’t believe you’re gone. You will hold a special place in my heart and many many others,” wrote another.
The Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John, N.B., announced on their Facebook post that Lexie, at the age of 16, was found in her building by her keeper on Saturday morning. A veterinarian was then immediately called to the scene but found Lexie had passed in her sleep during the night.

“We were shocked as there were no clinical signs or changes in her behavior leading up to her untimely death,” stated the zoo. 

The zoo also noted that their vet had observed healthy body condition, excellent teeth and well-maintained claws.

Lexie has been sent to the University of Prince Edward Island for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death, but the zoo said that “preliminary tests showed no abnormalities or obvious cause of death.”

The zoo added that they expect results within two to three weeks.

“The staff mourns the loss of Lexie, as she was deeply loved by her keepers and had built a particularity special bond with us over the last year,” said the zoo.

“She trusted us to start taking food from tongs, allowing keepers to get a closer look at her physical condition and to be able to administer medication as needed. She began greeting us inside her building and would play with us during evenings and early mornings.”

Lexie has been living at the zoo for 14 years.

The zoo has said that if anyone gets a chance to visit them during the March break, to bring in a card or a letter expressing their love or memory of her.

“In Lexie’s memory, hold your fur babies a little tighter tonight, be grateful for each moment we have together, and live each day as the gift it truly is.”

New BrunswickSaint JohnAnimalsHalifax/New Brunswick InstagramCherry Brook Zoopost-mortemSnow LeopardUniversity of Prince Edward IslandLexie
