No charges laid after guinea pigs ‘inhumanely euthanized’ at Cherry Brook Zoo
No charges will be laid after an incident that resulted in a “number” of guinea pigs dying due to what the SPCA calls “inhumane euthanasia” at the Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John, N.B.
Details are scarce but the New Brunswick SPCA said in a statement on Wednesday that they opened an investigation into the incident in January 2019.
READ MORE: New Brunswick SPCA says foul play suspected after finding grisly scene in Memramcook
Officers with the SPCA gathered information and evidence, with the organization ultimately recommending that charges be laid for inhumane euthanasia and causing unnecessary pain and suffering.
On Wednesday, the SPCA says they were notified that after review by the Crown prosecutors that there will be no pending charges.
WATCH: Duncan couple in court for alleged horrendous dog abuse
“The NBSPCA cannot provide any additional comments on this decision or the case,” a statement read.
Global News is waiting for a response from the executive director of the Cherry Brook Zoo.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.