No charges laid after guinea pigs ‘inhumanely euthanized’ at Cherry Brook Zoo

No charges will be laid after an incident that resulted in a “number” of guinea pigs dying due to what the SPCA calls “inhumane euthanasia” at the Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John, N.B.

Details are scarce but the New Brunswick SPCA said in a statement on Wednesday that they opened an investigation into the incident in January 2019.

Officers with the SPCA gathered information and evidence, with the organization ultimately recommending that charges be laid for inhumane euthanasia and causing unnecessary pain and suffering.

On Wednesday, the SPCA says they were notified that after review by the Crown prosecutors that there will be no pending charges.

“The NBSPCA cannot provide any additional comments on this decision or the case,” a statement read.

Global News is waiting for a response from the executive director of the Cherry Brook Zoo.

