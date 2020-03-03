No arrests made after man shot outside métro station

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect remains at large after a man in his mid-20s was shot outside a métro stop in the borough of Saint-Laurent Monday night.

Const. Julien Lévesque said an altercation between the victim and his assailant took place inside the northern exit of the Côte-Vertu station shortly after 10 p.m. before the pair moved outside.

Lévesque said it was at that point that the victim was shot and police were called to the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper body; police confirmed shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday that those injuries were not life-threatening.

For now, no arrests have been made. The suspect reportedly fled north on Décarie Boulevard before police were able to apprehend him.

The suspect has been described as a tall man who was “dressed in dark clothes” at the time of the incident.

Lévesque said a security perimeter was established surrounding the northern entrance to the station throughout the overnight hours while police investigated the scene. The Société de transport de Montréal re-opened the station’s northern entrance shortly after 6 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Montreal police will be reviewing nearby security-camera footage to try to determine what happened.

–With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.