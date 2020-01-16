Montreal police investigating 2 reported overnight shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating two separate incidents in which shots were reportedly fired at establishments with people inside early Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils confirmed that police responded shortly after midnight to reports of gunfire at a music studio on Port-Royal and Waverly streets in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

At the scene, police say officers found at least one bullet casing and a broken window. No injuries were reported.

Just a few hours later, at least one gunshot was reported at what Chevrefils described as a “resto-bar” on Saint-Laurent Boulevard just north of Bélanger Street.

Police responded at 1:45 a.m. and again found at least one bullet casing at the scene, but unlike the earlier incident, no windows were broken. Again, no injuries were reported, according to police.

Officers have not yet identified suspects in either incident.