Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating 2 reported overnight shootings

By Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 7:32 am
Montreal police respond to a report of shots fired in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Montreal police respond to a report of shots fired in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. TVA

Montreal police are investigating two separate incidents in which shots were reportedly fired at establishments with people inside early Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils confirmed that police responded shortly after midnight to reports of gunfire at a music studio on Port-Royal and Waverly streets in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Related News

READ MORE: Man unharmed after targeted drive-by shooting in Ahuntsic — Montreal police

At the scene, police say officers found at least one bullet casing and a broken window. No injuries were reported.

Just a few hours later, at least one gunshot was reported at what Chevrefils described as a “resto-bar” on Saint-Laurent Boulevard just north of Bélanger Street.

READ MORE: Man targeted in Ahuntsic shooting — Montreal police

Police responded at 1:45 a.m. and again found at least one bullet casing at the scene, but unlike the earlier incident, no windows were broken. Again, no injuries were reported, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have not yet identified suspects in either incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingMontreal PoliceMontrealSPVMShots firedMontreal crimeMontreal shootingSaint-LaurentAhuntsic-CartiervilleLittle ItalyAhuntsic shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.