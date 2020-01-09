Man unharmed after targeted drive-by shooting in Ahuntsic: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man was the target of a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning in Ahuntsic, according to Montreal police.

At 1:15 a.m., the man was reportedly parking his vehicle on Place de la Colombière when he noticed another vehicle approaching, police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said.

As the vehicle passed by, the man reportedly told police he heard gunshots.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene, and the man went to move his car further down the street. It was then that he noticed bullet holes on his vehicle, Bergeron said.

The man was unharmed but was taken to hospital to be treated for shock, according to police.

Bergeron said the man told police he has no idea why he was targeted.

There were possibly three men inside the suspect vehicle, police say.

Investigators are trying to determine the make of the car in question.