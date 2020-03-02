Menu

B.C. traveller faked COVID-19 in attempt to change flight booking, airline says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 7:45 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 7:46 pm
COVID-19: B.C. health minister on stockpiling, latest cases in Washington State
WATCH: COVID-19: B.C. health minister on stockpiling, latest cases in Washington State

It appears some people are willing to try just about anything to get out of a booked flight.

A Canadian airline says a passenger recently faked having COVID-19 in a bid to change a flight out of the Abbotsford International Airport.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday.

READ MORE: B.C. ‘will be tested’ as Washington state COVID-19 outbreak spreads: provincial health minister

According to Swoop Airlines, the passenger told staff they had contracted the coronavirus, but did not provide a doctor’s letter as is required by the company’s rebooking policy.

Man who forced WestJet flight to turn back with coronavirus stunt said he was ‘looking to get a viral video’
Man who forced WestJet flight to turn back with coronavirus stunt said he was ‘looking to get a viral video’

“Due to the sensitive nature of this claim, we followed up with this passenger, who said they were only making this claim to try and change their flight,” said a Swoop spokesperson in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“We took this very seriously and sanitized all appropriate surfaces. We do not suggest anyone who is feeling unwell to show up at the airport and to utilize our call centre.”

READ MORE: B.C. has tested more people for COVID-19 than the entire United States, premier says

The company said it could not confirm any other details about the passenger for privacy reasons.

Jamaica- bound WestJet flight forced to go back to Toronto after man claims he has coronavirus
Jamaica- bound WestJet flight forced to go back to Toronto after man claims he has coronavirus

Abbotsford International Airport referred all questions on the matter to Swoop. Global News has also requested comment on the incident from Abbotsford police.

READ MORE: Man who made fake coronavirus claim causing Toronto-Jamaica flight to return wanted to make viral video

The incident comes nearly a month after a man aboard a Toronto-Jamaica flight claimed to have COVID-19, prompting WestJet to return the flight to the airport.

Police arrested the man, who was looking to make a viral video, when the plane landed and he has been charged with Mischief and breach of recognizance.

