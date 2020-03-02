B.C. traveller faked COVID-19 in attempt to change flight booking, airline says

It appears some people are willing to try just about anything to get out of a booked flight.
A Canadian airline says a passenger recently faked having COVID-19 in a bid to change a flight out of the Abbotsford International Airport.
The incident reportedly happened on Friday.
According to Swoop Airlines, the passenger told staff they had contracted the coronavirus, but did not provide a doctor’s letter as is required by the company’s rebooking policy.
“Due to the sensitive nature of this claim, we followed up with this passenger, who said they were only making this claim to try and change their flight,” said a Swoop spokesperson in an email.
“We took this very seriously and sanitized all appropriate surfaces. We do not suggest anyone who is feeling unwell to show up at the airport and to utilize our call centre.”
The company said it could not confirm any other details about the passenger for privacy reasons.
Abbotsford International Airport referred all questions on the matter to Swoop. Global News has also requested comment on the incident from Abbotsford police.
The incident comes nearly a month after a man aboard a Toronto-Jamaica flight claimed to have COVID-19, prompting WestJet to return the flight to the airport.
Police arrested the man, who was looking to make a viral video, when the plane landed and he has been charged with Mischief and breach of recognizance.
