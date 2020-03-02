Lloydminster RCMP search for armed and dangerous man after seizing guns, swords and drugs

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for a dangerous man after they charged multiple people and seized guns, swords and drugs following a search warrant in Lloydminster, Alta., last month.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said on Feb. 13, officers seized five long rifles, a restricted pistol with ammunition, debit and fuel cards, knives, swords, stolen business cheques, 12 grams of suspected fentanyl and 25 grams of what is believed to be cocaine from a house in the 5600 block of 53 Avenue.

Police said the delay in releasing the information was because it sometimes takes a while to finalize charges or find the people involved.

Lloydminster residents Korey Douglas Long, 34, Kimberly Dawn Mason, 26, Shane Edward Riley, 34, and Reena McCallum, 38, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, according to police.

RCMP said Long was additionally charged with:

possession of a controlled substance

possession of property obtained by crime

failing to comply

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

fraud under $5,000

forgery

Police said Long was arrested and is being held for Lloydminster Provincial Court on Tuesday.

McCallum and Mason were released and are scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

Police are still looking for Shane Edward Riley, whom they consider armed and dangerous. Courtesy: Lloydminster RCMP

Police are still looking for Riley, whom they consider armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.