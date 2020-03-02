Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

Manitoba Liberal leader calls on feds to forgive personal, government debts

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2020 4:29 pm
The leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party is calling on Ottawa to create a massive debt relief program for individuals and governments across Canada.
The leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party is calling on Ottawa to create a massive debt relief program for individuals and governments across Canada. The Canadian Press

The leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party has written to the prime minister to ask for a massive debt relief program for individuals and governments across Canada.

Dougald Lamont says the federal government should have the Bank of Canada guarantee or assume much of the trillions of dollars of debt held by people and provinces.

Lamont says many people are facing crushing debt loads and provincial governments are paying a lot of interest on their debts.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan, Manitoba face huge debt without massive changes: report

He says debt forgiveness would be a way to rejuvenate the economy and prevent bankruptcies.

A retired economics professor at Carleton University, however, says the idea would likely lead to a dramatic rise in inflation.

Nick Rowe says the Bank of Canada would have to print a lot of money to wipe out so much debt, and that would destroy its ability to keep inflation rates on target.

Story continues below advertisement
A poll finds Manitobans are wary to ask for help with their debt.
A poll finds Manitobans are wary to ask for help with their debt.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Bank of CanadaCarleton UniversityManitoba Liberal PartyDebt Forgiveness CanadaDugald LamontNick Rowe
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.