Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Saskatchewan, Manitoba face huge debt without massive changes: report

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 2:31 pm
Manitoba and Saskatchewan face significant debt in the future with out changes.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan face significant debt in the future with out changes. Getty Images

OTTAWA – Parliament’s budget watchdog says Saskatchewan and Manitoba face huge increases in their debt loads unless the provinces change their fiscal policies or Ottawa increases transfer payments.

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux says Manitoba and Saskatchewan would each need to cut more than $2 billion from annual spending or increase taxes to keep their debt-to-GDP levels sustainable.

One alternative, he says, is higher annual increases in transfer payments from the federal government.

READ MORE: Federal equalization payments to Manitoba to jump 10 per cent

Giroux says all provinces face pressure from an aging population and increased health-care costs.

He says Manitoba and Saskatchewan will also take a hit because of fairly strong growth in their overall population, which will require increased social spending that will outpace federal transfers.

Giroux says British Columbia and Alberta are in much better positions, but B.C.’s economy could weaken enough to qualify for federal equalization payments sometime around 2060.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario’s finance minister criticizes Ottawa’s decision to not give equalization payment to province
Ontario’s finance minister criticizes Ottawa’s decision to not give equalization payment to province
© 2020 The Canadian Press
federal transfer paymentsmanitoba provincial debtmanitoba saskatchewan transfer paymentsmanitoba transfer paymentsaskatchewan provincial debtsaskatchewan transfer payment
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.