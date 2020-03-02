If you thought you were shovelling a lot last month in Waterloo, you were right

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region had more than twice as much snow in February as it would in an average year, according to University of Waterloo Weather Station co-ordinator Frank Seglenieks.

He says that in a normal year, the area would see around 30.3 centimetres but this year 66 centimetres fell on the area.

Despite all of the snowfall, Waterloo’s precipitation numbers were actually slightly below average in February.

On average, the region experiences 54.9 millimetres of precipitation but this year the weather station collection 52.6 millimetres of precipitation.

While the area saw a lot of snow last month, it was a warm month as a whole, finishing 0.8 degrees above average.

In addition, Waterloo has not had a solid stretch of cold days this winter, according to Seglenieks.

He says the region has not had five straight days reach temperatures north of zero this winter.