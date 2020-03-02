Exclusive renderings show possible apartment development plans around Polo Park

Send this page to someone via email

Exclusive architectural renderings released to 680 CJOB show a pair of developers’ vision for apartment buildings surrounding Polo Park Shopping Centre.

The renderings, provided by Shindico Development and Cadillac Fairview, show several mid-rise apartment buildings and new retail surrounding the site, which would take over about one-third of Polo Park’s current parking lot.

The drawings depict about 10 new mid- and low-rise apartment buildings, some with main-floor retail, and many fenced in for courtyards. A large pedestrian and vehicle path would connect to the mall to St. James Street and Portage Avenue.

Additional parking would likely be built, Shindico said in an interview with Global News at the end of February, with additional levels on the parkade a likely possibility. The architectural renderings are subject to change.

The drawings do not encompass the entire area the developers would like to see re-zoned and built. The old Winnipeg Stadium site, which is currently the site of a restaurant and the former Target building, would also see residential, commercial or retail use.

Architectural renderings show a possible redevelopment of land around Polo Park. Shindico/Cadillac Fairview

Shindico and Cadillac Fairview are currently in a dispute about the development with the Winnipeg Airports Authority, which opposes some of the proposed changes due to noise bylaws currently in place for the area.

The WAA says if the developers are allowed to build “piecemeal” then it could hinder future builds and activity around Richardson International Airport.

The bylaw, called the Airport Vicinity Protection Area (AVPA), is meant to “protect the 24-hour air operations of the airport by limiting residential noise complaints.”

The parcel of land Shindico and Cadillac Fairview want to have rezoned. Provided Provided

“Some airplanes are quieter today. But we have a lot more of them. What does the science show us?” WAA CAO Barry Rempel told Global News. “How does that apply to changing the current legislation to allow development?”

The developers have said they think the airport authority’s concerns over noise complaints are overblown.

The developers have pointed to a similar development in Richmond, B.C., that was recently approved; however, Rempel said the distances between the flight paths in the projects vary significantly.

Rempel said the proposed Polo Park development would see planes fly 300 metres above new residents’ heads.

Shindico and Cadillac Fairview will head to Assiniboia Community Committee Tuesday evening to start the rezoning process, but administrators have recommended the report be quashed due to the AVPA bylaw already in place.

City council will have final say at the end of March.

