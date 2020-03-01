4 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario bring Canada’s total to 24

Send this page to someone via email

Four new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Ontario, the province’s chief medical officer said Sunday.

Each of the four individuals were diagnosed in the Greater Toronto Area.

“As a result of the coordinated efforts of our health care and public health system, all individuals who have tested positive have been quickly assessed and isolated,” the province’s ministry of health said in a statement.

The newly announced cases bring the number of Canadian diagnoses to 24. There are eight cases in B.C. and one in Quebec, while the rest of the patients are from Ontario.

The illness, known as COVID-19, started in China and has led to more than 3,000 deaths around the world.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated