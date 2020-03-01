Menu

Canada

4 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario bring Canada’s total to 24

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 6:22 pm
Updated March 1, 2020 6:30 pm
Why are so many new cases of COVID- 19 in Canada linked to travel from Iran?
WATCH ABOVE: Why are so many new cases of COVID- 19 in Canada linked to travel from Iran?

Four new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Ontario, the province’s chief medical officer said Sunday.

Each of the four individuals were diagnosed in the Greater Toronto Area.

READ MORE: COVID-19: France’s Louvre Museum closed over coronavirus fears

 

“As a result of the coordinated efforts of our health care and public health system, all individuals who have tested positive have been quickly assessed and isolated,” the province’s ministry of health said in a statement.

Be prepared to delay upcoming holiday travel because of COVID-19
Be prepared to delay upcoming holiday travel because of COVID-19

The newly announced cases bring the number of Canadian diagnoses to 24. There are eight cases in B.C. and one in Quebec, while the rest of the patients are from Ontario.

The illness, known as COVID-19, started in China and has led to more than 3,000 deaths around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadian coronavirus cases linked to Iran rise, experts question country’s response

This is a breaking news story that will be updated

