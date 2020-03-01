COVID-19: France’s Louvre Museum closed over coronavirus fears

Send this page to someone via email

The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France‘s Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of art works fearful of being contaminated by the museum’s flow of visitors from around the world.

“We are very worried because we have visitors from everywhere,” said Andre Sacristin, a Louvre employee and union representative for its staffers.

“The risk is very, very, very great,” he said in a phone interview. While there are no known virus infections among the museum’s 2,300 workers, “it’s only a question of time,” he said.

1:35 Coronavirus outbreak: Europe confirms first death as China struggles to slow spread Coronavirus outbreak: Europe confirms first death as China struggles to slow spread

A short statement from the Louvre said a staff meeting about virus prevention efforts stopped the museum from opening as scheduled Sunday morning. On Sunday afternoon, would-be visitors were still waiting to get inside.

Story continues below advertisement