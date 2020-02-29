Mapping out the coronavirus: Here’s which countries have reported cases so far

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, Brazil’s health minister confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in South America, establishing that the new coronavirus had spread to every continent except Antarctica.

The World Health Organization’s latest figures released on Friday show 83,654 confirmed cases worldwide and has increased the risk assessment level of the the virus to the organization’s highest level.

The WHO says in their report that throughout North America, 70 people are infected. Canadian health officials confirmed four additional cases in British Columbia and Ontario, raising the total amount of infected in the country to 15. It added that 59 people tested positive for the virus in the United States.

The report says 78,961 of confirmed cases are confined to China. Outside of China, they say Europe has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus at 759 cases, most of which are in Italy.

Australia and Oceania have 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Africa has reported three. As of Friday, WHO says 2,858 have died from the disease.

The coronavirus, which originates from Wuhan, China, has much of the world preparing for a pandemic.

In Canada, health officials have stressed that the risk of a widespread outbreak in Canada remains low, but the government has implemented “avoid non-essential travel” advisories to and from China. Hospitals all across the country are in the process of assessing what additional resources they have to contain the virus in case of a widespread outbreak.

The United States has taken further steps, banning all travel to and from Iran on Sunday after President Donald Trump announced 22 cases of the disease. China has locked down much of the country, barring millions of its citizens from travelling.

Global News has mapped out the virus country-by-country. Here’s a look at which countries have reported cases so far:

