Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Homeless encampment catches fire underneath Gardiner Expressway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 3:20 pm
Updated March 1, 2020 4:14 pm
Thick black smoke could be seen rising from underneath the Gardiner Expressway Sunday afternoon.
Thick black smoke could be seen rising from underneath the Gardiner Expressway Sunday afternoon. Shauna Hayes

A homeless encampment caught fire underneath an eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, officials say, sending black smoke billowing above the roadway.

Emergency crews were called to the fire, which appears to have occurred between Yonge and Bay streets, around 2:15 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News smoke and flames were visible when their crews arrived at the scene. The fire was put out a short time later.

A police spokesperson said there were reports of some explosions in the fire, possibly from propane tanks.

READ MORE: Fire destroys plane at Buttonville Airport, police calling it ‘suspicious’

There is no word on what may have sparked the blaze, but firefighters said an investigator was going to attend the scene.

Crews were also called in to analyze a portion of the Gardiner to check for damage to the roadway.

Story continues below advertisement

No injures were reported in the blaze.

Some road closures were put in place, with the eastbound Jarvis Street off-ramp being the only Gardiner traffic affected.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireTorontoToronto FireToronto fire servicesYonge StreetGardiner ExpresswayBay StreetGardinerFire under Gardiner Expressway
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.