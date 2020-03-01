Homeless encampment catches fire underneath Gardiner Expressway

Send this page to someone via email

A homeless encampment caught fire underneath an eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, officials say, sending black smoke billowing above the roadway.

Emergency crews were called to the fire, which appears to have occurred between Yonge and Bay streets, around 2:15 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News smoke and flames were visible when their crews arrived at the scene. The fire was put out a short time later.

A police spokesperson said there were reports of some explosions in the fire, possibly from propane tanks.

There is no word on what may have sparked the blaze, but firefighters said an investigator was going to attend the scene.

Crews were also called in to analyze a portion of the Gardiner to check for damage to the roadway.

Story continues below advertisement

No injures were reported in the blaze.

Some road closures were put in place, with the eastbound Jarvis Street off-ramp being the only Gardiner traffic affected.

FIRE: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Lakeshore Blvd W

– officers o/s

– @Toronto_Fire advised fire is out, just checking for hot spots in the area

– no injuries reported

– road closures still in effect

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes#GO435216

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 1, 2020