Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

King’s University College scholarship to honour student killed in crash

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 9:04 am
Emil Pietruszewski.
Emil Pietruszewski. Donohue Funeral Home

A new scholarship honouring the life of a student who lost his life in a crash last fall is under development at King’s University College.

Emil Pietruszewski, 21, was studying at King’s hoping to pursue a future career in forensic psychology.

On Oct. 29, 2019, Pietriszewski was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Lucan.

According to investigators, Pietruszewski was turning left into a private driveway around 1 p.m. when his minivan was struck by an eastbound sedan, forcing the minivan into the westbound lanes, where it was then hit by a commercial truck.

READ MORE: 1 dead after 3 vehicle crash in Lucan: Middlesex OPP

After such a tragic event, King’s University College professor Kristin Lozanski, who taught Pietruszewski at one point, told Global News it was important to create an award after his name.

Story continues below advertisement

“Emil was a really gentle soul and he was really committed to helping other people and he demonstrated that on campus and off campus,” Lozanski said.

“He touched almost everyone he came in contact with and we really miss him.”

Amidst creating the scholarship, Lozanski said she proposed the idea to Pietruszewski’s mother.

“I had come to know his mom a little bit after his death. It struck me that the only way we could commemorate Emil was to set up a scholarship in his name and when I proposed the idea to his mother, she was very responsive.”

Fundraising for the award has already gotten underway. According to Lozanski, Pietruszewski’s parents, faculty and alumni have made generous donations.

“It’s relatively early on in the campaign and we already have support. That said, he was a tremendous student and asset so we would like to do the most we can with this award.”

Scholarship details have not been fine-tuned just yet, but Lozanski says once the fundraising is completed, they will start to develop criteria for the student who will be the recipient of the award.

For anyone interested in donating, King’s University College has set up a fundraising website for the scholarship.

Story continues below advertisement

https://www.kings.uwo.ca/alumni/support-kings/in-memory/?fbclid=IwAR3WMfcPfZ5V51nWX2N9OV5JDUFx26-8Qxj_zNOfLLyouysY6MbietPVMuI

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashMulti-vehicle crashScholarshipUniversity of King's Collegeking's university collegeEmil PietruszewskiProfessor Kristin Lozanski
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.