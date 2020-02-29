Anisimov leads Senators over Red Wings

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Artem Anisimov scored twice in regulation, then added the shootout winner as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday.

Scott Sabourin also scored in regulation for the Senators (23-31-12), who earned their first shootout win of the season.

Marcus Hogberg made 25 saves for his fifth win.

Frans Nielsen, Dylan Larkin and Sam Gagner scored for the Red Wings (15-48-4), who sit last in the league and have lost nine of 10. Jonathan Bernier stopped 36 shots.

The Senators tied the game 2-2 just 1:48 into the third period as Sabourin scored his first since the season opener.

Anisimov gave Ottawa the lead with his second of the night when he took a saucer pass and raised it over Bernier.

Story continues below advertisement

But the Red Wings came right back and tied the game with a power-play goal when Gagner tipped Filip Hronek’s point shot and handcuffed Hogberg on the redirection.

Detroit extended its lead to 2-0 early in the period as Tyler Bertuzzi dropped a pass back to Larkin, who fired a wrist shot to beat Hogberg glove side.

The Senators cut the lead in half with a power-play goal late in the period. With Nick Paul screening Bernier, Anisomov got it through a crowd for his 14th of the season.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead four minutes into the first period on Nielsen’s fourth of the year.

The Senators had a number of chances on the power play, but Bernier came up with a couple of big saves.

Shortly after, Adam Erne pushed his way to the net, but the puck trickled off his stick to Nielsen, who put it behind Hogberg.

This was the final meeting between the two teams. Ottawa won the season series 2-0-1.

Notes: Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot played his 200th NHL career game. … Colin White and Anthony Duclair missed their third straight game due to injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement