Unattended cooking fire at Winnipeg apartment sends 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire officials are reminding residents to be cautious while cooking after an accidental fire sent one person to hospital Friday night.

Crews were called to a three-storey apartment building in the 800 block of Main Street shortly after 7:30 p.m., where they were met with smoke coming from the building.

Officials helped two people get out of the building. Paramedics assessed and transported one individual to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is believed to accidental due to unattended cooking.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding residents of the following safety strategies:

Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. Stove burners should always be turned off when you leave the kitchen, even for a short time.

Anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — should always be kept away from the stovetop.

Oil should always be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Never use water to put out an oil fire.

Story continues below advertisement