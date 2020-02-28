Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan College hosts Skills Canada B.C. Regional Competition

By Hannah Lepine Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 7:24 pm
Students were competing in a carpentry competition at Okanagan College on Friday.
Students were competing in a carpentry competition at Okanagan College on Friday. Global News

The 2020 Skills Canada B.C. Regional Competition saw about 100 high school students compete in different trade areas, some including carpentry, culinary arts, automotive services and welding.

The competition was focused on introducing younger students to a different craft and feeding the growing demand of trade workers in the province.

Related News

READ MORE: B.C. Passenger Transportation Board rejects applications from Okanagan ridesharing companies

Elaine Allan, the executive director of Skills Canada, said, “there’s so much opportunity in this province and schools like Okanagan College really provide a backdrop for learning about the opportunities that are out there for so many people.”

The event is a great opportunity for young people to get their hands dirty and get some first-hand experience with both competition and the trades.

READ MORE: Okanagan public schools approve changes to transportation fees for next school year

Winners from Friday’s regional competition qualify to move on to the province-wide contest, and the victorious there qualify for the national skills Canada event that takes place in Vancouver this May.

Story continues below advertisement
Whistleblower speaks out about alleged embezzlement at Okanagan charity
Whistleblower speaks out about alleged embezzlement at Okanagan charity
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanaganokanagan collegeTradesSkills CanadaSkills Competition2020 Regional CompetitionSkills Canada B.C. Regional Competition
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.