Okanagan College hosts Skills Canada B.C. Regional Competition

The 2020 Skills Canada B.C. Regional Competition saw about 100 high school students compete in different trade areas, some including carpentry, culinary arts, automotive services and welding.

The competition was focused on introducing younger students to a different craft and feeding the growing demand of trade workers in the province.

Elaine Allan, the executive director of Skills Canada, said, “there’s so much opportunity in this province and schools like Okanagan College really provide a backdrop for learning about the opportunities that are out there for so many people.”

The event is a great opportunity for young people to get their hands dirty and get some first-hand experience with both competition and the trades.

Winners from Friday’s regional competition qualify to move on to the province-wide contest, and the victorious there qualify for the national skills Canada event that takes place in Vancouver this May.

