Pink Shirt Day bake sale in Kelowna raises money to help combat bullying

Two Hat Security hosted its annual Pink Shirt Day bake sale on Wednesday.

All money raised was given to the CKNW Kids’ Fund.

“Our mission is to help protect kids on the internet,” said Sharon Fisher, a Two Hat Security spokesperson.

“Something like bullying, we will always stand against.”

The bake sale was at Two Hat Security’s building, located on the 500 block of Leon Avenue, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

“We wanted to support the movement of Pink Shirt Day,” said Fisher.

Two Hat Security said it will be matching all donations raised.

“Everything will be going towards the cause and Two Hat will be matching [the donations],” said Fisher.

All kinds of baked goods were sold, including vegan, gluten-free and keto items.

Everyone was in high spirits and sporting pink clothing to support the Pink Shirt Day cause.

The CKNW Kids’ Fund enhances the lives of children living with physical, mental, social, and behavioural challenges in B.C. communities.

