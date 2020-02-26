Fundraiser launched to support Alberta family involved in deadly B.C. crash

Send this page to someone via email

A fundraiser has been launched to help support a family from Okotoks, Alta., that lost a father and a child in a highway crash while they were on a road trip in B.C.

“On Sunday, Feb. 23, our beloved friend Mike, and his precious sons, were in a tragic accident on their way home,” reads a post on the GoFundMe page set up to help the family.

According to the post, Mike Cochlin had already died when police arrived at the scene, on Highway 5A near Stump Lake, about 40 kilometres south of Kamloops.

“Liam and Quinn were rushed to the nearby Kamloops hospital, where Liam also passed away from his injuries,” the post reads. “Quinn was airlifted to [the] Vancouver children’s emergency hospital yesterday (Monday) evening, and is currently on life support in the PICU.

“We want to surround Erin (Cochlin) at this time with all our love and support.” Tweet This

The person organizing the fundraiser said they want any money raised to be used for “immediate and long-term help” for Erin Cochlin. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had already raised over $30,000.

While Quinn’s medical condition has not been updated by police, the GoFundMe post said Wednesday that he “will be donating his heart, liver and kidneys tonight. He is a hero.”

“The family appreciates, and is thankful for, all of the love and offers of support,” the post reads.

“In the near future there will be a time to celebrate the lives of Mike, Liam and Quinn.” Tweet This

Police have said Mike Cochlin was 47 years old. They said the crash, which happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, appears to have occurred when the family’s car went over a concrete barrier and down a steep embankment after missing a curve in the highway.

“It appears the road conditions were favourable, the road appeared to be bare and it was clear, it was dusk but still somewhat light outside, and it was a fairly steep curve though, that the vehicle had to maneuver around,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said earlier this week.

–With files from Global News’ Simon Little