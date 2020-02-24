Alberta man, 2 children killed in Highway 5A crash near Kamloops, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old Alberta man and two children are dead after a single-vehicle crash in B.C.’s interior.

Kamloops RCMP say it happened around 5:45 p.m. on Highway 5A near Stump Lake, about 40 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Police say it appears the car went over a concrete barrier and down a steep embankment after missing a curve in the highway.

The driver died at the scene, while two children, aged six and eight, were rushed to hospital in critical condition. The children later died of their injuries.

The highway was closed to allow the BC Coroners Service to investigate, but has since reopened.

1:47 Seasonal road safety education campaign in Vernon Seasonal road safety education campaign in Vernon

Story continues below advertisement