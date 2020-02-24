Menu

Alberta man, 2 children killed in Highway 5A crash near Kamloops, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 3:49 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 3:56 pm
The BC Coroner Service is investigating a crash near Kamloops that killed a 47-year-old man and two children from Alberta.
The BC Coroner Service is investigating a crash near Kamloops that killed a 47-year-old man and two children from Alberta. Global News

A 47-year-old Alberta man and two children are dead after a single-vehicle crash in B.C.’s interior.

Kamloops RCMP say it happened around 5:45 p.m. on Highway 5A near Stump Lake, about 40 kilometres south of Kamloops.

READ MORE: Vancouver family identified in Alberta crash that killed boy, injured 4

Police say it appears the car went over a concrete barrier and down a steep embankment after missing a curve in the highway.

The driver died at the scene, while two children, aged six and eight, were rushed to hospital in critical condition. The children later died of their injuries.

The highway was closed to allow the BC Coroners Service to investigate, but has since reopened.

