Okanagan public schools approve changes to transportation fees for next school year

Central Okanagan residents will have to pay more for their kid’s public school transportation starting next year.

Central Okanagan Public School’s Board of Education approved the recommendations from the Transportation Task Force on Feb. 26, 2020.

The board says the recommendations were made from a public consultation process that reviewed feedback from 4,000 survey responses and hundreds of conversations with community members at five public consultation sessions.

The Board of Education approved changes to Regulation 425R – Student Fees and Regulation 470R – Transportation Services Management.

Eligibility limits have been reduced, while fees have been increased.

The current transportation fee of $225 will bump up to $300. Elementary and middle school eligibility limits will shrink by 1 and 0.8 kilometres respectively. The eligibility limit for secondary school students has not changed.

The policies around courtesy seats will be changing as well.

See the chart for full details.

The Board of Education approved changes to its transportation fees, which are summarized here. Central Okanagan Public Schools

Central Okanagan Public Schools say registration for busing for the 2020-21 school year will be open to the public on March 2, 2020.

