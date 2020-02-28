B.C. Passenger Transportation Board rejects applications from Okanagan ridesharing companies

The B.C. Passenger Transportation Board rejected four ridesharing applications proposed for the Okanagan.
On Friday, the board announced its decisions on six ridesharing applications, with only one approved.
The application that was approved was for Coastal Rides, which will be operating on Vancouver Island and in North Central B.C.
My Limo Ride, RideOn, Wine Lovers Tours and Uride were the four ridesharing — or ride-hailing — companies that were rejected, that want to operate in the Okanagan.
My Lime Ride was rejected by the board for multiple reasons including, “the limousine and taxi companies with which My Limo intends to partner cannot provide TNS (Transportation Network Services) as they are not licensed to provide ride-hailing services.”
RideOn’s application was denied by the board. The board said in its report, “there is insufficient evidence of appropriate monitoring of drivers’ records, a lack of explanation as to the vetting and storage of driving and criminal record check documents.”
Wine Lovers Tours’ application was denied by the board because “there is no evidence as to how Wine Lovers Tours will monitor drivers’ records or vet and store driving and criminal record check documents,” one reason among many cited in the report.
Uride was the final Okanagan region application denied.
In the board’s report, it said, “Uride has failed to provide evidence regarding monitoring NSC (National Safety Code) inspection dates, vehicle mileage, and service records.”
So far, only one ride-hailing application has been approved for the Okanagan.
