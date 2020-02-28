Ponoka high school in hold and secure over social media-related incident

Send this page to someone via email

A high school in central Alberta was put in a hold and secure on Friday after an off-school-grounds incident involving students that spread onto social media.

In a notice on the Ponoka Secondary Campus’ website, the school said the hold and secure was “a precautionary measure.”

The incident — which the school didn’t elaborate on — and following “social media activity” apparently happened outside school hours and off the school grounds, but students were involved, the school said.

“We want to assure you that students and staff are safe, and remain in the building attending regular classes,” the notice read.

The school said administration is working with the RCMP through the situation.

According to the school, a hold and secure is put in place when “there is an incident or potential threat outside the school.”

More to come…