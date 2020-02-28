CBS suspends production of ‘Amazing Race’ over coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

CBS has halted production of The Amazing Race as the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread.

In a statement to Global News, the production company confirmed that the 33rd season of the reality show would be put on hiatus as a “precautionary measure” to ensure the safety and health of their participants.

“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,” the statement says.

“Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

At the time production was suspended, the participants had only visited England and Scotland, and three episodes had been filmed.

As of this writing, no new start date has been determined. Season 32, the next season to air, has already been shot, but does not have a premiere date.

By Friday morning, more than 82,000 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, including approximately 2,800 deaths.

