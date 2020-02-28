Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

CBS suspends production of ‘Amazing Race’ over coronavirus concerns

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 3:34 pm
A couple participating in 'The Amazing Race' is caught on camera in the Denver airport.
A couple participating in 'The Amazing Race' is caught on camera in the Denver airport. Getty Images/File

CBS has halted production of The Amazing Race as the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread.

In a statement to Global News, the production company confirmed that the 33rd season of the reality show would be put on hiatus as a “precautionary measure” to ensure the safety and health of their participants.

READ MORE: Reports of dog with coronavirus ‘incredibly irresponsible,’ says professor

“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,” the statement says.

“Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

Story continues below advertisement
Woman in California discovers body in hearse that crashed was her mother
Woman in California discovers body in hearse that crashed was her mother

READ MORE: Fears over coronavirus prompt Shopify to cancel annual conference in Toronto

At the time production was suspended, the participants had only visited England and Scotland, and three episodes had been filmed.

Ill passenger removed from plane at Winnipeg airport, screened for novel coronavirus
Ill passenger removed from plane at Winnipeg airport, screened for novel coronavirus

As of this writing, no new start date has been determined. Season 32, the next season to air, has already been shot, but does not have a premiere date.

By Friday morning, more than 82,000 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, including approximately 2,800 deaths.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChinaCoronavirusCOVID-19wuhanchina virusVirusCoronaAmazing RaceThe Amazing Raceamazing race cancelled coronavirusamazing race coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.