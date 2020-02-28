Menu

Health

7th COVID-19 case confirmed in Ontario, man who travelled to Iran

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 11:36 am
Updated February 28, 2020 11:53 am
Tips for travelling amid ongoing coronavirus concerns
Ontario health officials say there is a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Toronto, a man who had travelled to Iran, marking the province’s seventh coronavirus case.

Health officials said that on Wednesday, a man in his 50s presented himself at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department with a recent travel history to Iran.

They said the man had arrived from Iran the day before.

“The established infection prevention and control protocols were initiated; the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was being tested for COVID-19,” Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

READ MORE: Latest COVID-19 case in Toronto is Ontario’s 1st instance of human-to-human transmission

Williams said the man was discharged the same day and was told to go into self-isolation at home.

This now marks the sixth case of the novel coronavirus in Toronto.

About 60 countries have reported cases of the virus, and the global number of cases has risen to 83,000. Iran has seen an increase in cases.

Williams, along with Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on the situation at 3 p.m. Friday.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Virusnovel coronavirusnew coronavirusCovid19Toronto CoronavirusCoronavirus Ontario
