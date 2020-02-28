WHO raises global risk of coronavirus spread to ‘very high’

Send this page to someone via email

The World Health Organization has raised its risk assessment on COVID-19 to “very high,” the organization announced Friday.

“We have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at a global level,” WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference. This is the highest risk assessment they have, officials said.

Over the last day, the total number of countries reporting cases of novel coronavirus disease has risen to nearly 60, bringing the total number of global cases to more than 83,000.

2:35 Number of cases in Canada of COVID-19 grows to 14 Number of cases in Canada of COVID-19 grows to 14

“What we see at the moment are linked epidemics of COVID-19 in several countries, but most cases can still be traced to known contacts or clusters of cases,” Tedros said. “We do not see evidence as yet that the virus is spreading freely in communities.

“As long as that’s the case, we still have a chance of containing this virus if robust action is taken to detect cases and isolate and care for patients and trace contacts.”

READ MORE: Economic hurt felt globally as nearly 60 countries report coronavirus cases

Some of the new countries announcing cases include Nigeria and Mexico. Both countries’ cases are linked to travellers from Italy.

“The continued increase in the number of cases and the number of affected countries over the last few days is clearly of concern,” Tedros said.

READ MORE: Mexico confirms 1st cases of coronavirus

China’s 329 reported cases in the past 24 hours was, however, the lowest there in more than a month, Tedros said. Recently, the number of new cases announced daily outside China has outstripped the number of new cases within China.