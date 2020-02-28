Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Mexico confirms 1st cases of coronavirus

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 28, 2020 10:39 am
Updated February 28, 2020 10:40 am
Tips for travelling amid ongoing coronavirus concerns
WATCH: Tips for travelling amid ongoing coronavirus concerns

Mexico’s assistant health secretary announced Friday that the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell said one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa. While a second test is still pending on that case, he said, “We are treating this as confirmed.” Neither is seriously ill.

READ MORE: Going on vacation amid the coronavirus outbreak? Here’s what to know

At least five family contacts of the first patient have been placed in isolation. He said one of the men had contact with someone who had travelled to the northern Italian region where there has been an outbreak.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appeared to downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus, saying “it isn’t even equivalent to flu.”

COVID-19: Champagne advises Canadians to check travel advisories before travelling
COVID-19: Champagne advises Canadians to check travel advisories before travelling

Seasonal flu kills more people because it has infected far more people, but the new virus appears to have a far higher mortality rate.

Story continues below advertisement

In the central China city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus first exploded, 2% to 4% of patients have died, according to the World Health Organization. But in the rest of China, the death rate has been 0.7%. On average, the death rate from seasonal flu is about 0.1%.

READ MORE: Is Canada ready for a widespread coronavirus outbreak? Yes and no, experts say

“I repeat, according to the available information, it is not something terrible, fatal,” Lopez Obrador said. “There shouldn’t be any yellow journalism, or exaggerations, to cause a mass psychosis of fear, of terror.”

Brazil on Wednesday confirmed Latin America’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in a man who travelled to Italy this month.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus symptomscoronavirus canadacoronavirus updatecoronavirus en mexicocoronavirus march breakcoronavirus mexicocoronavirus vacationdoes mexico have coronavirusMexico City coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.