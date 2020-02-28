3 pedestrians, building struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people have been hit by a car that then struck a building in the city’s north end on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue, just north of Sheppard Avenue, at around 8:11 a.m.

Police said the original report was that two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were hit by a car. When officers arrived on scene, they found a third victim, their gender is unknown.

Toronto Paramedics said they transported a man and a woman to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The third was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle involved rolled over and struck a gas metre before hitting a building.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Police said Enbridge Gas is on scene repairing the gas leak.

The immediate area is closed off as a result of the gas leak and as police conduct their investigation.

Emergency crews on scene after serious collision involving pedestrians on Yonge Street in North York. Enzo Arimini / Global News

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Park Home Ave

– officers o/s

– advised there is a gas leak now as a result of the collision

– injuries are considered serious

– ROAD CLOSURE: N/B Yonge St at Park Home Ave, W/B Park Home at Yonge St closed

– expect delays #GO418513

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 28, 2020

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Park Home Ave

– officers o/s investigating

– all 3 pedestrians have been taken to hospital with serious injuries by @TorontoMedics

– @EnbridgeGas o/s to repair gas leak

– road closures still in effect

– consider alternate routes#GO418513

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 28, 2020

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Park Home Ave

– officers o/s investigating

– advised now there is a total of 3 pedestrians struck

– @TorontoMedics & @Toronto_Fire o/s

– injuries are all serious

– ROAD CLOSURES: N/B Yonge St at Elmwood Ave, S/B Yonge St at Park Home#GO418513

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 28, 2020

