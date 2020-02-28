3 pedestrians, building struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say three people have been hit by a car that then struck a building in the city’s north end on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue, just north of Sheppard Avenue, at around 8:11 a.m.
Police said the original report was that two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were hit by a car. When officers arrived on scene, they found a third victim, their gender is unknown.
Toronto Paramedics said they transported a man and a woman to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The third was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the vehicle involved rolled over and struck a gas metre before hitting a building.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
Police said Enbridge Gas is on scene repairing the gas leak.
The immediate area is closed off as a result of the gas leak and as police conduct their investigation.
