Canada

3 pedestrians, building struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 8:45 am
Updated February 28, 2020 9:25 am
Emergency crews on scene after serious collision involving pedestrians on Yonge Street in North York.
Emergency crews on scene after serious collision involving pedestrians on Yonge Street in North York. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Toronto police say three people have been hit by a car that then struck a building in the city’s north end on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue, just north of Sheppard Avenue, at around 8:11 a.m.

Police said the original report was that two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were hit by a car. When officers arrived on scene, they found a third victim, their gender is unknown.

Toronto Paramedics said they transported a man and a woman to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The third was also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle involved rolled over and struck a gas metre before hitting a building.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Police said Enbridge Gas is on scene repairing the gas leak.

The immediate area is closed off as a result of the gas leak and as police conduct their investigation.

Emergency crews on scene after serious collision involving pedestrians on Yonge Street in North York.
