Van crashes through No Frills storefront in Toronto

Toronto police say a van has driven through the storefront of a No Frills grocery store in North York on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, just north of Sheppard Avenue, at around 6:10 a.m.

A van could be seen half inside the grocery store and half outside the store along a walkway in front of the Vito’s No Frills parking lot.

Police said the crash has caused structural damage to the building. The driver remained on scene police said, adding that no one else was in the vehicle.

No one was in the grocery store at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said they do not believe the driver was impaired.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were also called to the scene but that the patient refused medical attention.