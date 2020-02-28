Menu

Canada

Van crashes through No Frills storefront in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 8:26 am
Updated February 28, 2020 8:34 am
A van crashes into a No Frills grocery store on Keele Street in Toronto. (Feb. 28, 2020).
A van crashes into a No Frills grocery store on Keele Street in Toronto. (Feb. 28, 2020). Enzo Arimini / Global News

Toronto police say a van has driven through the storefront of a No Frills grocery store in North York on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, just north of Sheppard Avenue, at around 6:10 a.m.

A van could be seen half inside the grocery store and half outside the store along a walkway in front of the Vito’s No Frills parking lot.

Police said the crash has caused structural damage to the building. The driver remained on scene police said, adding that no one else was in the vehicle.

No one was in the grocery store at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said they do not believe the driver was impaired.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they were also called to the scene but that the patient refused medical attention.

Toronto PoliceKeele StreetNo Frillscar crash no frillsNo Frills Keele StreetNo Frills North YorkNo Frills Toronto
