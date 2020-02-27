WHL Roundup: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – Kyle Olson scored twice and added an assist as the Calgary Hitmen downed the Winnipeg Ice 4-1 in Western Hockey League action Thursday afternoon.

Mark Kastelic, with a goal and an assist, and Carson Focht also scored for the Hitmen (34-19-5), who have already clinched at least a wild-card playoff spot. The Hitmen are tied on points with Medicine Hat, but the Tigers have played one less game and still hold down third spot in the Central Division.

Michael Milne scored for the Ice (34-23-1), who sit third in the East Division but have lost three straight games.

Brayden Peters kicked out 26 shots for Calgary. Liam Hughes stopped 35 shots for Winnipeg.

Calgary outshot Winnipeg 39 to 27.

The Hitmen went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Ice went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

— This roundup was generated automatically on Feb. 27, 2020, with a CP-developed application.