Sports

WHL Roundup: Thursday, February 27, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 5:42 pm

CALGARY – Kyle Olson scored twice and added an assist as the Calgary Hitmen downed the Winnipeg Ice 4-1 in Western Hockey League action Thursday afternoon.

Mark Kastelic, with a goal and an assist, and Carson Focht also scored for the Hitmen (34-19-5), who have already clinched at least a wild-card playoff spot. The Hitmen are tied on points with Medicine Hat, but the Tigers have played one less game and still hold down third spot in the Central Division.

Michael Milne scored for the Ice (34-23-1), who sit third in the East Division but have lost three straight games.

Brayden Peters kicked out 26 shots for Calgary. Liam Hughes stopped 35 shots for Winnipeg.

Calgary outshot Winnipeg 39 to 27.

The Hitmen went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Ice went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

— This roundup was generated automatically on Feb. 27, 2020, with a CP-developed application.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
