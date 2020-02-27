Ministers en route to Wet’suwet’en territory for ‘truly important meetings’

Hopes are growing for a meeting between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and provincial and federal ministers on Thursday.
Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous relations Carolyn Bennett has arrived in Smithers, B.C., with the stage set for what she called “truly important meetings” with B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser and the chiefs.
In an email, Fraser confirmed the planned talks.
“Minister Bennett and I are heading to Smithers today for face-to-face discussions,” he said.
“We are coming to the table with a commitment to respectful dialogue and are focused on finding a peaceful path forward.”
The breakthrough came after a rapidly evolving situation Wednesday.
Chief Na’Moks (John Risdale) had raised hopes that the meeting would go ahead Thursday, but chiefs then appeared to suggest that conditions for the meeting had not been met, and said that Ottawa had insisted that the hereditary chiefs encourage solidarity blockaders elsewhere in Canada stand down.
The hereditary chiefs issued a statement saying federal officials had abruptly cancelled the meeting Wednesday evening.
Premier John Horgan’s office issued a statement Wednesday, saying “we had hoped the Hereditary Chiefs would agree to a period of peace and respect during the talks which would include encouraging their supporters to remove blockades.”
Na’Moks later told Global News that the cancellation was the result of a “terrible miscommunication” on the part of the federal government.
“I will question them on that tomorrow, to find out what their definition of a ‘miscommunication’ is, because we were very clear that we have more than a willingness to meet with them,” Na’Moks said.
In Smithers Thursday, Bennett did not directly address the source of the miscommunication.
“I was in the air, so I was on my way here. We always wanted to meet,” she said.
“Everybody believes there needed to be some space to be able to have respectful talks …. we all believe their supporters need to continue to support, but I think we need that to be a safe space for us to continue to talk.”
Aside from the issue of blockades outside of Wet’suwet’en territory, the chiefs told Global News Wednesday that talks on their other three conditions went well.
Those conditions included the closure of an RCMP mobile detachment in Wet’suwet’en territory, the end of RCMP patrols and a pause on Coastal GasLink work in the area.
Global News has requested an update from the B.C. ministry of Crown-Indigenous relations.
BC Liberal MLA and Haisla Nation member Ellis Ross told Global News he hopes ministers keep both sides of the dispute front of mind if the meetings take place.
“You can’t just look at that one isolated story, you’ve got to look at all the different communities that are looking forward to the job and economics because we fought for like 40 years to be included in the economics,” he said.
“And now there’s this campaign, from Aboriginals, mind you, even the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, to exclude us from the economy.”
The hoped-for meeting comes as blockades and protests in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs continue across Canada.
The dispute centres around that $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would carry natural gas from fracking operations in B.C.’s northeast to a massive new LNG export plant on the province’s north coast.
The company has signed agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the pipeline’s route.
But the hereditary chiefs cite the 1997 Delgamuukw Supreme Court of Canada decision which they say grants them exclusive decision-making power over their non-reserve, traditional lands.
The Delgamuukw decision recognized the validity of pre-colonial forms of government and the existence of unextinguished Indigenous rights and title, but did not rule on what lands belong to the Wet’suwet’en.
