Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Taylor Swift becomes ‘The Man’ in transformative new music video

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 12:05 pm
Taylor Swift turns into "The Man" in the official music video for 'The Man'

Armed with a prosthetic makeover and an extremely convincing wig, Taylor Swift has upped the ante for feminists in the newly released music video for The Man, her latest single and directorial debut.

The Swift-written, produced and performed video dropped on Thursday morning and reflects the lyrics for the 2019 female-empowering anthem, which says that men in the entertainment industry have it easier than women.

In the video, the 30-year-old pop icon is transformed into a dark-haired and bearded man who seems not to have a care in the world, or The Man, is voiced by Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson.

Throughout the short, the wealthy, selfish and privileged character is seemingly able to get away with anything he pleases, including an act of public indecency, man-spreading on the subway and erupting into a senseless and over-the-top tantrum after losing a game of tennis.

Story continues below advertisement

Swift often calls for action on inequity between genders. It seems with The Man, she is hoping to remind people of this social issue and provide a better understanding of how men and women are generally perceived differently in not just the media, but everyday life as well.

READ MORE: Bedouin Soundclash opens up after 9-year break, remembers Bookie and radio roots

Recounting the struggles of her own tumultuous career as a young female musician, Swift sings in the synth-pop song: “They paint me out to be bad / So it’s OK that I’m mad / I’m so sick of running as fast I can / Wondering if I’d get there quicker If I was a man.”

Additionally, the musician uses a scene where The Man is urinating on a wall in the middle of a street to subtly throw shade at Scooter Braun, the famed music entrepreneur.

Story continues below advertisement

Because the 38-year-old bought Swift’s former record label, Big Machine Records, last June, he became the owner of the rights to her music catalogue, excluding her newest album, Lover — which features The Man. The deal resulted in a mass amount of controversy.

In response, the video for The Man includes a brick wall with her previous album titles spray-painted on it next to a sign that reads, “If found, return to Taylor Swift.”

At the end of the video, Swift — who is seated in a director’s chair — is approached by The Man, who asks if his last take was good enough for her liking.

READ MORE: Eminem starts ‘Godzilla Challenge,’ asks fans to rap as fast as him

Story continues below advertisement

Taking aim at misogynistic entertainment moguls and gender inequality, she replies, “Pretty good. Could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likable this time?”

Along with the credits, Swift’s female-to-male transformation is shown in a number of images that reveal the heavy amount of prosthetics and makeup used to turn her into The Man.

(L-R) Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift as a man in the official music video for ‘The Man’, which was released on Feb. 27, 2020.
(L-R) Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift as a man in the official music video for ‘The Man’, which was released on Feb. 27, 2020. YouTube / Republic Records

In a tweet following the video’s debut, Swift revealed that the “unimpressed umpire” in The Man was played by her father.

“My dad making his acting debut is a memory I’ll always cherish,” she wrote. “Thank you to the entire cast and crew for helping me become the man I always knew I could be.”

READ MORE: Opera star Placido Domingo sexually harassed multiple women, investigation finds

After discovering at the end of the music video that The Man was actually Swift in disguise, many Swifties were left in shock.

Story continues below advertisement
“Wow, @taylorswift13  really made herself into the Man,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “[I] was really not expecting that, but it was such a great surprise,” they added.

Here’s what some other Twitter users had to say about The Man:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Another fan tweeted: “Taylor Swift continues to raise the bar. I love her so much and I love The Man even more. The message is phenomenal. Her mind is everything.”

READ MORE: Singer Duffy says she was ‘raped, drugged and held captive,’ explaining her absence from spotlight

The Man is now available through YouTube and all major streaming platforms along with the rest of the Lover album.

Additionally, a live performance of The Man was recorded in Paris, France last year is now available digitally worldwide.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Taylor SwiftScooter BraunTaylor Swift LoverLoverTaylor Swift Scooter Braunrepublic recordsTaylor Swift 2020The ManTaylor Swift The ManThe Man liveThe Man music videoThe Man Paris
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.