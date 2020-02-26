Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Valour FC releases 4 players including pair of Winnipeggers

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 7:13 pm
Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale.
Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale. Valour FC

With their season opener still two months away, Valour FC cleaned house on Wednesday by releasing a handful of players who all had pretty big roles in their inaugural season.

The Canadian Premier League club released four players, including Winnipeg products Dylan Sacramento and Ali Musse. Defender Skylar Thomas and goalkeeper Mathias Janssens were also let go.

READ MORE: Valour FC 2020 schedule features mostly weekend home games

Sacramento made 18 appearances with his hometown club in the 2019 season. He scored one goal and added a pair of assists.

Sacramento has already signed with Galway United FC of the League of Ireland first division.

Musse joined Valour FC last February from WSA Winnipeg. He had one goal and two assists in 14 matches.

READ MORE: Valour FC transfers Winnipeg’s Tyler Attardo to Chilean club

Thomas played in 22 games for Valour FC, and already signed with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of the United Soccer League.

Valour FC is still looking for a few good men with their two-day open trials to conclude on Thursday.

Red River Rising demos Valour FC chants
