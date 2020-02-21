Menu

Valour FC 2020 schedule features mostly weekend home games

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 4:02 pm
Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale.
Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale. Valour FC

Season two of professional soccer in Canada is set to start this spring with some notable changes from the 2019 inaugural season.

Two of the biggest lessons learned by the Canadian Premier League appear to be to have been: stay away from midweek games; keep the gaps in between games to a minimum.

At least that seems to be the case based on the Valour FC 2020 schedule released Friday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s Valour FC signs forward Daryl Fordyce for 2020 Canadian Premier League season

The Winnipeg-based soccer club will play seven of fourteen home games at IG Field on Saturdays, beginning with the opener versus Atletico Ottawa on May 2 at 2 p.m.

Some of the other highlights will include the only Friday night home game on May 29 versus HFX Wanderers of Halifax and the first visit of the season by defending champion Forge FC of Hamilton on Canada Day.

Valour will kick off their second season in the CPL with back-to-back road games on Friday, April 17 at York9 FC followed by a Sunday, April 26 visit to Pacific FC in Victoria.

READ MORE: Valour FC transfers Winnipeg’s Tyler Attardo to Chilean club

Unlike a year ago, when there were three separate occasions that saw breaks of two weeks or more in between games for Valour, this season the only downtime of significance will be an 11-day break in early July.

Winnipeg soccer star inspires young girls
Winnipeg soccer star inspires young girls
