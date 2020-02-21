Valour FC 2020 schedule features mostly weekend home games

Send this page to someone via email

Season two of professional soccer in Canada is set to start this spring with some notable changes from the 2019 inaugural season.

Two of the biggest lessons learned by the Canadian Premier League appear to be to have been: stay away from midweek games; keep the gaps in between games to a minimum.

At least that seems to be the case based on the Valour FC 2020 schedule released Friday.

The Winnipeg-based soccer club will play seven of fourteen home games at IG Field on Saturdays, beginning with the opener versus Atletico Ottawa on May 2 at 2 p.m.

Some of the other highlights will include the only Friday night home game on May 29 versus HFX Wanderers of Halifax and the first visit of the season by defending champion Forge FC of Hamilton on Canada Day.

Story continues below advertisement

Valour will kick off their second season in the CPL with back-to-back road games on Friday, April 17 at York9 FC followed by a Sunday, April 26 visit to Pacific FC in Victoria.

Unlike a year ago, when there were three separate occasions that saw breaks of two weeks or more in between games for Valour, this season the only downtime of significance will be an 11-day break in early July.

4:04 Winnipeg soccer star inspires young girls Winnipeg soccer star inspires young girls