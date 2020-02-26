Kelowna man arrested following alleged 2-day crime spree

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-three-year-old Shawn Bell is in custody, after what police say was a two-day crime spree.

B.C. Prosecution Services has charged Bell with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, mischief, possession of stolen property under $5,000, disguise with intent, and possession of break and enter tools.

The alleged crime spree began on Feb. 19, 2020 at around 10 p.m. when a resident on the 2400 block of Pandosy Street reported that he interrupted a man breaking into his studio.

The resident reported that several paintings and personal items were stolen.

Police say the man fled the scene in a grey stolen Tahoe.

The spree continued into the night when Kelowna RCMP were notified someone was breaking into vehicles on the 1700 block of Chapman Place, at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect fled in the same stolen Tahoe.

Just after 6 a.m. the following day, West Kelowna RCMP responded to a residential break and enter in the 1100 block of Lynden Road.

Someone had entered the residence and stolen numerous items including a laptop, jewelry, personal items, and a Ford F150.

At 9:30 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Broadway Ave, in Kelowna, returned home to find two people in her backyard.

They fled in a blue Ford F150.

The resident told police that the two people had broken into her shed and stolen three bikes and some tools.

Just after 3:00 p.m., a security guard at Orchard Park Mall, observed a suspicious-looking man parked in a blue F150.

Officers and members of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team immediately flooded the area and were able to take the man into custody.

Police say property and evidence gathered at both the scene of the arrest, and the scenes of the crimes, ties the arrested man to these crimes.

