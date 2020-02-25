Lower Mainland man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2018 West Kelowna killing

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey man accused of killing a woman at a West Kelowna hotel in July 2018 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Tejwant Danjou’s case had been scheduled for trial in a Kelowna courtroom on Tuesday.

The Lower Mainland man was charged with second-degree murder after police, responding to a report of a woman in need of help, arrived to find she was already dead.

Danjou was arrested near the Best Western Plus hotel.

At the time, police said he and the woman knew each other and were both staying at the hotel.

A murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

However, a sentencing hearing will determine how many years the senior will serve before being eligible for parole.

A date for that sentencing hearing to take place is expected to be set Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to being charged with murder, Danjou worked as a real estate broker in Surrey.

However, his licence was suspended as he awaited trial.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau, Robyn Crawford and Niki Reitmayer

