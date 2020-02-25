Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Lower Mainland man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2018 West Kelowna killing

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 4:41 pm
Alleged murder at busy West Kelowna hotel
WATCH: (Aired July 2018) Okanagan RCMP are investigating after finding the body of a woman in a busy West Kelowna hotel, and they're alleging it was murder.

A Surrey man accused of killing a woman at a West Kelowna hotel in July 2018 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Tejwant Danjou’s case had been scheduled for trial in a Kelowna courtroom on Tuesday.

Related News

The Lower Mainland man was charged with second-degree murder after police, responding to a report of a woman in need of help, arrived to find she was already dead.

Danjou was arrested near the Best Western Plus hotel.

READ MORE: Man facing murder charge for West Kelowna killing

At the time, police said he and the woman knew each other and were both staying at the hotel.

A murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

However, a sentencing hearing will determine how many years the senior will serve before being eligible for parole.

Story continues below advertisement

A date for that sentencing hearing to take place is expected to be set Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to being charged with murder, Danjou worked as a real estate broker in Surrey.

However, his licence was suspended as he awaited trial.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau, Robyn Crawford and Niki Reitmayer

West Kelowna teacher receives 3-year sentence
West Kelowna teacher receives 3-year sentence
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMurderWest KelownaGuilty Pleasecond degree muderBest Western MurderMurder Guilty PleaTejwant DanjouWest Kelowna Best Western Murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.