Surrey real estate broker facing murder charge has license suspended

A B.C. real estate broker’s license has been suspended because he was charged with second-degree murder.

The Real Estate Council of BC said that Tejwant Danjou and Sutton Group Proact Realty are banned from providing real estate services until further notice.

READ MORE: B.C. realtor suspended for alleged predatory schemes

Danjou had one charge laid against him earlier this week, stemming from an alleged homicide at the Best Western Hotel in West Kelowna on Sunday.

Erin Seely with the Real Estate Council said they didn’t take away his license solely because he’s been charged, but because they didn’t think he could do the job while awaiting trial.

“He isn’t able to perform his duties and carry out his obligations at a managing broker,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘Rent to own’ put them out of home on Thanksgiving, but Xmas brought something brighter

“What’s at stake here is that Mr. Tanjou is not able to carry out the managerial functions of the brokerage and without a managing broker, the business operations are at risk, the clients are at risk.”

The brokerage runs out of Surrey, and Danjou has about 170 rental clients.