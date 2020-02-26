West Kelowna firefighter injured in structure fire

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Colleen Road at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters found the building engulfed in flames.
Four engines, a safety officer, and 15 firefighters made quick work of the blaze.
READ MORE: Kelowna says no to provincial pot shop
One firefighter sustained a minor injury.
READ MORE: Vernon City Council divided on goose cull
There were no occupants of the building and fire is currently under investigation.
SD 67 board of trustees order audit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS