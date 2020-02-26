Menu

Canada

West Kelowna firefighter injured in structure fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 1:24 pm
At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to multiple calls of a structure fire.
At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to multiple calls of a structure fire.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Colleen Road at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters found the building engulfed in flames.

Four engines, a safety officer, and 15 firefighters made quick work of the blaze.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

There were no occupants of the building and fire is currently under investigation.

