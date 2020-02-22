Arrest made in 2019 death of teen, 18-year-old female in custody: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say investigators have made an arrest in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard, who died three days after he was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019.

According to Kelowna RCMP, an 18-year-old female was taken into custody by the Serious Crimes Unit, and that the B.C. Prosecution Services has laid a charge of manslaughter against the suspect.

Police say the female has been remanded into custody until Monday, Feb. 24, where she will appear before the Youth Justice Court in Kelowna.

They added her name will not be released, as she was a youth at the time of the offence and is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In an interview with Global News, Elijah’s father, Rob Beauregard, said his son had been out with a group of other people living on the streets when he was stabbed with a broken bottle.

“His heart stopped and they were able to bring him back and get him stable enough to get him to the hospital. His heart stopped again at the hospital,” he said.

“At that point, they were just trying to save his life — they weren’t trying to save his arm anymore.”

