CDC suggests people shave facial hair to avoid contracting coronavirus

People around the world may be smart to change their facial hairstyle, according to new recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, face masks and special respirators have become common accessories, protecting against contracting the disease that has infected around 81,000 people worldwide.

But facial hair has now been said to cause a problem in creating the perfect barrier. Health officials have said that hair on the face can keep the exhalation valve on face masks and special respirators from working properly, according to KDVR-TV.

The CDC has released a colourful visual aid to help people who sport beards alter the style to allow their face masks to sit more effectively.

Their infographic displays dozens of styles compatible with masks, including side whiskers, soul patch, handlebar and, of course, clean shaven.

Simply put, hair shouldn’t cross the respirator-sealing surface, or the individual wearing the mask won’t be properly protected from outside germs.

The CDC has released an infographic detailing which types of facial hair allow facial masks and respirators to work effectively against preventing the contraction of COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Masks are more commonly worn than respirators, which cover the nose and mouth and should only be worn within workplaces, the CDC warns.

Respiratory viruses, the organization adds, typically happen among close contacts, within six feet.

Coronavirus has continued to spread globally. For the first time on Tuesday, the number of cases counted outside of China was higher than inside the country where it originated.

Worries over the ever-expanding economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis multiplied, with factories idled, trade routes frozen and tourism crippled, while a growing list of countries braced for the illness to breach their borders.

Even the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, five months away, wasn’t far enough off to keep people from wondering if it would go on as planned.

“We don’t expect a miracle in the short term,” said Kianoush Jahanpour of the Health Ministry in Iran, where an official tally of infections of 139 was doubted by some who thought the problem was far bigger.

