Teen cyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Wellington County: OPP

Wellington County OPP say they are looking for the driver of a dark-coloured car that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with a 14-year-old cyclist in Minto on Tuesday.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Wellington Road 6 near Side Road 7 where the northbound car and the cyclist reportedly collided.

Police said the driver stopped briefly and spoke with the injured teenager before getting back in the vehicle and driving away.

The car could be an older model Chrysler Neon and there would be damage to the front passenger side, police said.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The driver is described as a female, in her 20s with dark hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.