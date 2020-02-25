Memorial services planned for southern Ontario police officer Cory Trainor

A pair of memorial services have been planned for Const. Cory Trainor, who was found dead in his police cruiser in southern Ontario on Feb. 18.
There will be one held at the Durham Community Centre in Durham, Ont., at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and another at the Collins Clarke Funeral Home in his hometown of Pointe-Claire, Que., on Saturday at 10 a.m.
READ MORE: Cory Trainor’s dad honours ‘great son’ and husband — ‘Being a police officer was in his blood’
Trainor was a five-year member of the West Grey Police Service and served as its corporate communications and media relations officer.
Trainor was found dead in his police cruiser in Southgate Township, 75 kilometres north of Guelph. Owen Sound police said Trainor died from self-inflicted injuries.
The 28-year-old was born and raised in the Greater Montreal area, where his father Brian is a councillor in the suburb of Ville de Saint-Lazare.
He also leaves behind his wife, Tyanna, his mother, his brother, his grandmothers and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
“Cory was foremost a great son, husband and loved member of his extended family and many friends,” stated his obituary, which was emailed to Global News.
“Cory’s infectious smile and sense of humour, along with his outgoing personality left a positive impact on everyone who was blessed to know him.”
Trainor also served with police services in northern Quebec and northern Ontario before joining West Grey police, where he was known for his participation in fundraising and charity events.
“Being a police officer was in his blood and was his life,” the obituary stated. “Cory dedicated his life to become the best police officer he could possibly be.”
In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics Ontario and the Ontario SPCA are being asked for in Trainor’s memory.
Tributes have poured in from police services across Ontario for the fallen officer.
COMMENTS